Thieves use forklift to steal grocery store ATM in Seattle

SEATTLE — A Seattle grocery store is hoping to see more police patrols in the neighborhood after its ATM was stolen in a brazen manner.
The ATM was stolen from Ken's Market on Greenwood Ave., in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood on Feb. 20.
Security camera footage provided to KING 5, shows three people involved in the theft.
The video shows two people picking the lock to get through the door. A person driving a stolen forklift is then seen squeezing through the door to enter the market.
Ken's Market co-owner Dan Schacher said the forklift was stolen from the nearby Greenwood Hardware store and used to pry loose the ATM before the three individuals dragged it out the door, loaded it up on their pickup, and drove away.
"These guys seem like semi-professionals, so they were in and out before any police could come," Schacher said.
He said his store has had theft issues in the past, but not like this. He said other businesses in the area have faced issues with crime.
"If you just look up and down Phinney Ridge, there's boarded-up windows on a lot of businesses," he said.
Seattle Police are investigating the theft. At last check, there have been no arrests.
Schacher said the damage to the store will cost approximately $2,000. One of the store's glass windows remains boarded up. He said the incident did not stop his store from opening as usual.
"We're the last of a dying breed and we are going to fight to stay open for everybody, and we're going to keep doing what we're doing," Schacher said.