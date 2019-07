Video shows a crazed man ripping a sunroof off a car before chasing and attacking a parking enforcement officer in downtown Seattle.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The man who sent KING 5 the video said he started recording after the man jumped on his car, damaging it.

People near the area were able to hold the man down before police arrived.

The parking enforcement officer was transported to a hospital after the incident in stable condition.