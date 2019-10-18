TUKWILA, Wash. — The passenger who live-streamed a teen driver racing on Tukwila International Boulevard in August can be heard saying "whoa " just before they crashed head-on into another car, killing the driver.

Video released by Tukwila police, which was originally posted on the Snapchat app, shows the moments before the vehicle driven by the teenager hit 23-year-old Amairani Uribe-Beltran's car. Uribe-Beltran was pronounced dead at the scene.

Uribe-Beltran's 1-year-old son, Matteo, was in the car. He suffered several fractures. He has since recovered from his injuries.

Data downloaded from the teen's vehicle determined that two seconds before impact, his vehicle was traveling at 88 mph in a 45 mph zone with no brake, according to court documents.

A second before the impact, the throttle dropped from 100 percent to zero, Braking was at a maximum and the speed decreased to 68 mph.

A witness driving on the same road at the time told officers that the teen flew past him "like a rocket," shaking his car from the air displacement.

The witness said the teen drove over the "clearly painted center median" and crashed head-on into Uribe-Beltran's car.

The teenager driving the car has been charged with vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault. The teen is on home detention during the case.