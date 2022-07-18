Gunfire exchanged after victim confronts suspected catalytic converter thieves

Deputies found a victim shot at the Avalon Newcastle apartment complex.

NEWCASTLE, Wash — King County deputies are investigating a shooting in Newcastle after someone confronted three people who were apparently looking to steal catalytic converters.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, authorities were called about shots fired at the Avalon Newcastle apartment complex.

A suspicious vehicle with three people inside had appeared to be prowling and stealing catalytic converters, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim walked out of a home and confronted the suspects who opened fire. The victim also returned fire, authorities said.

Deputies found the victim shot in the leg with non-life-threatening injuries.

A new report from the public data company BeenVerified indicated Washington state had a 10,000% increase in catalytic converter thefts since 2019. There have been more than 1,500 thefts in Washington according to the report. The number of thefts in 2022 surpassed 2019 and 2020 combined, according to a consumer advocate for BeenVerified.

The report said Washington was the third top state in the nation for catalytic converter thefts per 100,000 automobiles. Washington ranked No. 1 on that same list in 2021.

These devices are being stolen because of the material that they are made of, which includes precious metals such as rhodium, palladium and platinum, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The metals are used to help clean the emissions of adverse compounds in cars, which is the function itself of the converter.

A person who steals a converter can get between $50 to $250, but this theft can cost the car owner between $1,000 to $3,000 to fix, according to the NICB. Insurance does not always cover the repairs.

A law cracking down on catalytic converter thefts went into effect on July 1. The law was passed in the Legislature unanimously and was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in late March.

The law requires businesses to show a record of their transactions and pay for catalytic converters through a traceable source, like checks and not cash.