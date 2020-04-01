KENT, Wash. — Two veterans who just moved to Washington with their family are looking for answers after their RV was stolen with a lot of their belongings inside.

Richard McGrath and his wife are both veterans. The two just moved to the state from Colorado with their two children and pets.

They packed their RV full of their belongings and made the trip about a month ago. Once they arrived, they rented an apartment and stored the RV at a public storage facility in Kent.

McGrath said he got a call from the facility yesterday saying their RV was stolen sometime on New Year's Eve.

McGrath said a lot of the items in the RV were sentimental and passed along in the family.

"When people do things like this, they're only thinking about themselves, and that's the obvious part," said McGrath. "The non-obvious part is that when I have to tell my daughter 'we don't have the bus anymore, we can't go camping,' she can't grow up in it, you know, that was the plan. My son barely got to see it, he's about 2-years-old now, so he's not going to have any memories of it."

Kent police said they have taken reports of two trailers and two RVs stolen from the storage facility on S 180th Street. Police believe it happened on New Year's Eve when the facility wasn't staffed.

Police are now waiting on a third-party company to provide them with surveillance video from the storage facility so they can continue their investigation.