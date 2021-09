The vehicle was left running in the parking lot of a furniture store.

AUBURN, Wash. — A 1-week-old infant was found safe after the vehicle they were left in was stolen in Auburn Monday afternoon.

The infant and vehicle were found in Maple Valley.

A suspect is in custody.

The Cadillac Escalade was left running in the 1000 block of Auburn Way South when it was stolen, according to Auburn police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.