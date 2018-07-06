A Seattle dog trainer's van, carrying 15 show dogs, was stolen from a fast food parking lot in Northern California Wednesday, police said.

The Redding Police Department said white 2018 Dodge ProMaster van was taken from an In-N-Out Burger. The dogs. who were in kennels, were on their way to a dog show.

Trainer Tony Carter said he was only inside the restaurant for four minutes, but he also said he left the van running and unlocked with the air conditioning on to keep the dogs cool.

"We ordered at 1:19, the van was gone by 1:23," Carter said. "It was gone. It was literally gone that fast."

Dog handler Amie McLaughlin told the Record Searchlight that the theft actually happened in the span of two-and-a-half minutes, according to surveillance video.

"They said that one of the people who got into the van was bald. A bald man. Bald, slender, Caucasian man," McLaughlin said.

Police released surveillance images of a suspect.

Surveillance images of a suspect in the theft of a van that was carrying 15 show dogs from Seattle to California, June 6, 2018. The theft happened at an In-N-Out Burger in Redding, Calif. (Credit: Redding Police Department)

The dog breeds include Rat Terriers, Golden Labs, and Rottweilers, according to a Redding police Facebook post. Carter said he doesn't believe the thieves knew there were dogs inside because they were in the back.

"We're still looking for them. Haven't found them yet," Redding police Sgt. Levi Solada said.

Lynda Leffel of Davenport, Wash., who owns a grand champion miniature American shepherd that was taken, was frantic Wednesday afternoon after learning her prized dog was missing.

"I'm devastated. Who on Earth would do this," she said. "This is a puppy I raised myself."

There is now an $8,000 reward for the dogs, their trainer said.

