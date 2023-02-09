Here's how WSP uses forensic dental records testing to solve missing persons cases

Example video title will go here for this video

While DNA testing can cost thousands of dollars and take months to get back, dental record testing is free for law enforcement and takes just minutes.

"I spent almost two years with hope, then that hope was crushed," Handy's mother said.

Her remains were inside the King County Medical Examiner’s office filed as an unidentified person for a year and a half. After officials looked into one key piece of evidence, Handy was identified. It took only minutes to make the match.

The family of missing Puyallup Tribal member Besse Handy searched for her for over a year. They had no idea she was already dead.

Forensic Odontology : How law enforcement officials work with forensic dentists to identify missing persons

Forensic odontology is a tool the Washington State Patrol (WSP) uses to identify missing persons.

Forensic dentists, or odontologists, make identifications by matching the arrangement or condition of human remains to known dental records when they are available, or by using technology to compare the post-mortem dentition to records available in a database of missing or unidentified persons.

Washington was the first state to implement digitization of dental records.

Carri Gordon is the program manager for WSP’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit (MUPU).

MUPU is a resource for law enforcement that utilizes digital data on missing and unidentified persons, available in one place, where it can be easily and quickly compared in order to make identifications. It assists with identifying victims of accidents, homicide, landslides, car crashes, fires and more.

The records are uploaded to NCIC, or the National Crime Information Center. The coding then generates a cross-match report to the person’s postmortem dental scans.

"They can make an identification to a missing, unidentified person within minutes and it's no cost to law enforcement in the state of Washington," Gordon said.

However, DNA can cost up to $5,000 to process and get uploaded to the system. It’s also time-consuming, with results coming back anywhere from six months to a year.

That's why experts like Gordon want to see it used more frequently and effectively.

There are over 2,100 missing people in the state of Washington. Just over one-third have dental records in NCIC, whereas approximately 80% of the population has seen a dentist at some point.

“Any type of dental work you’ve had done, it shows up on an X-ray in a metallic form. Everybody’s restorations are different and unique,” Gordon said.

Dr. Kyle Tanaka is a dentist working with the WSP. In addition to using the NCIC software, he examines the dentition himself to confirm matches.