KING 5's Unsolved Northwest series brings cold cases back into the spotlight

These missing person cases, murders and other mysteries are solvable. Here are the cases that KING 5's Unsolved team have covered so far.

Twenty-seven years ago, an armed robbery turned into murder. This investigator is still hoping justice will be served.

Stone was found dead in Seattle's Green Lake Park in 2019. Her case was quickly ruled a suicide, but her family still thinks it was something more.

The Unsolved Northwest team is going through KING 5 archives and talking to victims' families and investigators to try to uncover the truth about some of the nearly 3,000 unsolved murder cases in Washington state.

In 1965, the homicide clearance rate was 91%. In 2020, the rate was only 54%.

There has also been a decline in the U.S. homicide clearance rate, according to Murder Accountability Project . That means the frequency of solving cold cases is trending downwards.

“It's just a scary thought when you think of all those people out there that have not been held accountable for their actions,” said Project Cold Case Founder Ryan Backmann.

This is a portion of the staggering number of unsolved cases in the United States. According to Project Cold Case , there are currently approximately 270,000 unsolved homicides.

Of the homicide cases in Washington from 1965 to 2019, 28% are currently unsolved. That is nearly 3,000 cases. Almost half of them are in King County.

There are almost 1,500 unsolved homicide cases in King County alone.

Autumn Stone, 23, was found dead in Green Lake in 2019 and her cause of death was ruled a suicide, but the case has since been reopened.

Stone's family is desperate for answers as to what happened to her.

“It’s been 1,084 days since I lost my daughter. I’m going to forever know how many days it’s been since I got to hold her,” said Kjersty Rusch, Stone’s mother.

Stone’s body was recovered from Green Lake on Aug. 30, 2019. She was clothed but did not have shoes on. When investigators opened her fully-zipped vest, there was a shoelace wrapped around her neck.

According to the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) case investigation report, they did not see any other marks or defensive wounds on her body.

Stone's cause of death was initially ruled as strangulation, but investigators didn’t know how or by who. Two weeks later, police closed the case and declared the manner of death to be suicide.

According to the King County Medical Examiner's Office (KCMEO), there is not sufficient evidence for them to conclude either suicide or homicide as the manner of death. However, they did say that "generally speaking, self-strangulation by ligature is a very rare finding."

Stone was 23 years old, engaged to be married and a mother of two at the time of her death.

According to her parents, she was a woman of faith and was always very happy.

“I miss her every day. She had the biggest smile. The biggest heart and the greatest hugs,” Rusch said. “I always call her my mini-me. She is very caring, loving and giving and she had the purest heart.”