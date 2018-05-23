The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department released new video Wednesday of two suspects leaving the scene of a double murder in University Place.

Surveillance video shows the suspects walking down the sidewalk on May 14 at 3:42 a.m. Near the end of the second clip, the suspects begin to jog.

Adrian Valencia of Tacoma, 19, and Wilberth Lopez Acala of Tacoma, 22, were found shot to death inside a Dodge sedan near Kobayashi Park last Monday about 5:30 a.m.

WATCH: Aerials of scene where men found fatally shot

Both were killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The murders do not appear to be connected to the neighborhood where the bodies were found, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Ed Troyer. Detectives say the murders appear “to be drug-related.”

If you have any information about who the suspects are, contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Department at (253) 798-4721.

