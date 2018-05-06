The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday a man suspected of fatally shooting two people last month in University Place has been arrested.

A spokesperson for the department says a second suspect is still outstanding.

Officials have been looking for the two suspects tied to the May 14 shooting that took the lives of Adrian Valencia of Tacoma, 19, and Wilberth Lopez Acala of Tacoma, 22.

Both victims were found shot to death inside a Dodge sedan near Kobayashi Park about 5:30 a.m.

About one week after the shooting, the sheriff’s department released surveillance video of the two suspects near the scene.

If you have any information about the suspects, contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Department at (253) 798-4721.

© 2018 KING