Investigators asking for more information on murders of 4 University of Idaho students

A University of Idaho graduate still living near campus says the murders are on students' and residents' minds "every day."

MOSCOW, Idaho — Investigators are focusing their attention on cars parked outside the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered. A total of five vehicles were towed away from the King Street home and into secure storage under the care of law enforcement.

The home where the four students were murdered has been taped off for more than two weeks with police keeping watch the entire time. Many students have left for the semester as the university is allowing the option for online learning.

On Nov. 13, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madisen Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead in the home near the university's campus. Investigators say there was no sign of forced entry and say no murder weapon was found and no suspect is in custody.

“Based on the actual crime scenes themselves, the evidence provided to us in those scenes leads us to firmly believe and continue to believe that this was a targeted event,” said Aaron Snell, spokesperson for the Idaho State Police.

Investigators are holding on to a key piece of evidence – they won’t reveal why they believe the crime was targeted and at the same time are asking students and the community to look out for one another.

“I think I probably should still be vigilant like everyone’s staying because who knows if the person who committed this crime is around here,” said Jordan Moffis a recent graduate of the University of Idaho who works at a coffee stand near camps.

Moffis lives and works just a few blocks from where the murders took place.

“People are still talking about it. It’s kind of something that’s on our minds every day – people are kind of just speculating obviously because the police haven’t given us a ton of information – and like that’s how the rumors start,” she continued.