Police investigate double stabbing in Seattle’s University District

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after two teens were stabbed Wednesday evening in Seattle’s University District neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a report of a stabbing near NE 43rd Street and Brooklyn Avenue Northeast just before 6:10 p.m. An alert sent by the University of Washington (UW) said the stabbing was reported at the U District light rail station.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, who had been stabbed. Seattle Fire Department medics responded to the scene and took both victims to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

The 16-year-old was in stable condition as of Wednesday night, and the 19-year-old was in critical condition, according to an SPD blotter post.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation between the suspect and the two victims before the stabbing took place. The SPD said the suspect reportedly fled the scene on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s with a medium build. The suspect was last seen carrying a black bag and wearing jeans, a black hat and a black shirt. The UW posted a photo of the suspect on the university’s alerts website.

The original 6:19 p.m. post on the UW Alerts website said the “suspect may be on campus.”

Seattle police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.