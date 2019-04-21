PORTLAND, Ore. — One man died and three others were injured in a three-car crash late Saturday night in Northeast Portland that involved a driver police believe was intoxicated and speeding in a stolen truck.

That driver was headed south at about 100 mph, police said, when he swerved into oncoming traffic under the Interstate 84 overpass, and collided head-on with a Lexus SUV.

The man was thrown from his truck and taken to a nearby hospital. He's expected to survive, police said.

The woman driving the Lexus was an Uber driver. She suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital. A man in her back seat was ejected through the front windshield and died.

Police told KGW that they believe the man who died was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The collision knocked the Lexus into the path of a Toyota Sienna minivan. The teenage driver of the minivan was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The name of the passenger who died won't be released until family has been notified. Police aren't releasing any other names at this point.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call investigator Phil Maynard at 503-823-2216 or email philip.maynard@portlandoregon.gov.

This is the 18th death in a major crash this year and the 26th time the Major Crash Team has been activated in Portland.