2 suspects wanted related to Kitsap County homicide investigation

A man was found shot dead at a home on the 3900 block of Lincoln Road Northeast at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men they believe to be linked to an ongoing homicide investigation.

KSCO is searching for 29-year-old Caleb Sloan and 26-year-old Aksel Strom. Both suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

At around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, KCSO deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of Lincoln Road Northeast after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When deputies arrived, they found a male victim unresponsive at the home. Deputies performed CPR until medics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified Sloan and Strom as the suspects. They believe the suspects and the victim knew each other.

Anyone with information about the Strom and Sloan's locations is asked to call 911. People should not attempt to approach or interact with either of them. People can also send tips to kcsotips@kitsap.gov.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.