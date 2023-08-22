Parkland bus stop shooting leaves 2 people dead

PARKLAND, Wash. — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a Parkland shooting, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) confirms.
PCSD shared a post on social media Tuesday morning just before noon indicating that deputies had responded to a shooting that occurred at a bus stop near 112th Street S and 12th Avenue S in Parkland.
While the investigation was underway, deputies closed off 112th Street S in both directions. The public is asked to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.
No information on the identity of the suspects or the victims was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.