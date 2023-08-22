Parkland bus stop shooting leaves 2 people dead

112th Street S is closed near 12th Avenue South in both directions while deputies investigate.

PARKLAND, Wash. — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a Parkland shooting, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) confirms.

PCSD shared a post on social media Tuesday morning just before noon indicating that deputies had responded to a shooting that occurred at a bus stop near 112th Street S and 12th Avenue S in Parkland.

While the investigation was underway, deputies closed off 112th Street S in both directions. The public is asked to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

No information on the identity of the suspects or the victims was immediately available.