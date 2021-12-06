Two people injured in road rage shooting near Shilshole Marina

One victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. Another victim suffered only minor injuries and declined medical treatment, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Police responded to the 7000 block of Seaview Ave Northwest near 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The shooting began as a road rage incident between a driver and a motorcyclist. The suspect in the car shot at the motorcyclist, striking him and also an innocent bystander behind him.



SPD was able to stop the suspect at 9th Avenue North and Harrison Street and take him into custody.