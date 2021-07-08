Two people arrested in connection with infant's murder in Redmond in February

The 10-week old boy was found deceased in his family's apartment. The child was being watched by two adult friends of his mother while she was traveling out of town.

REDMOND, Wash. — Two people have been arrested for investigation of murder in connection with an infant's death in Redmond earlier this year.

Redmond police responded to an apartment on the morning of Feb. 17, 2021, in the 18300 block of NE 98 Way and discovered a 10-week old baby boy deceased inside.

The boy was later identified as Jazon Gregory and his death was ruled a homicide by the King County Medical Examiner.

The child was left in the care of two adult friends of his mother while she was traveling out of state, police said.

According to a statement Saturday from Redmond police, the months-long investigation into Gregory's death revealed facts supporting "gross negligence by the two adults responsible for the child's care."

The two adults were arrested and booked into the King County Jail Saturday, each of them faces a second-degree murder charge, police said.