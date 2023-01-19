Double shooting in Georgetown marks Seattle's 3rd and 4th homicide in 2023

SEATTLE — Two men were found shot to death in a car overnight in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, according to authorities.
The Seattle Police Department was called to 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street just before 12:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found two men in a vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds. Emergency crews determined life-saving measures were not feasible and the men were declared dead at the scene.
Investigators are not sure if the men knew each other or whether the shooting happened at a nearby homeless encampment.
This deadly shooting marks Seattle's fourth homicide of 2023, less than three weeks into the new year.
Police urged the public to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 if they have any information on the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
