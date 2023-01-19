Double shooting in Georgetown marks Seattle's 3rd and 4th homicide in 2023

The victims were found shot to death in a car in the Georgetown neighborhood.

SEATTLE — Two men were found shot to death in a car overnight in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, according to authorities.

The Seattle Police Department was called to 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street just before 12:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found two men in a vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds. Emergency crews determined life-saving measures were not feasible and the men were declared dead at the scene.

Investigators are not sure if the men knew each other or whether the shooting happened at a nearby homeless encampment.

This deadly shooting marks Seattle's fourth homicide of 2023, less than three weeks into the new year.

#BREAKING Police are investigating a double homicide in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood. The overnight shooting marks the 4th homicide just 19 days into the new year @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/G8vXnZVLrl — Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) January 19, 2023

Police urged the public to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 if they have any information on the shooting.

