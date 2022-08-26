x
Crime

Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven

The two victims are battling serious injuries at a local hospital.

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. 

A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.

Police blocked off the street at Steele Street South and 96th Street South for the investigation. The area was cleared at about 3:30 a.m. 

Officers are searching for the suspects involved. Investigators do not know what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

