2 men found dead after shooting in Everett

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday at 2300 Virginia Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EVERETT, Wash. — Two men were found dead after a shooting near a house in Everett on Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 4 p.m. at 2300 Virginia Avenue, according to the Everett Police Department.

Nearby roads are blocked off so Everett police can conduct their investigation. Police say they are searching for any additional victims.

Police do not yet know what led up to the shooting and no suspects have been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.