Two inmates escape from Okanogan County Jail

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office was notified of the escaped inmates around 6:15 a.m. this morning. Neither inmate is from Okanogan County.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Two inmates escaped from the Okanogan County Jail on Tuesday morning, according to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.

The sheriff's office was notified that 53-year-old Christian White and 28-year-old Kristopher Whittman escaped from the jail around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Hawley said.

White is wanted for a hit and run, malicious mischief and possession of a controlled substance out of Douglas County, Hawley said. He has gray hair, and comes from Rock Island, Washington.

Whittman was in custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, obstruction and malicious mischief, Hawley said. He also had a previous charge for attempting to escape the jail last week. Whittman is listed as having an address in Bellingham.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office has put an alert out to local law enforcement agencies and notified the Border Patrol in attempt to find the missing inmates. The Sheriff's office is also checking the inmate's call logs in an attempt to narrow their search, Hawley said.