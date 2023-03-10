Prosecutor: 3 murder suspects didn’t kill woman whose decapitated body found in Puget Sound

Brandon Reeve and Brian Bourquard have pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance in the murder case of Shanan Lynn Read.

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Prosecutors no longer believe three men previously charged with murder killed Shanan Lynn Read in 2005.

Prosecutors say Brandon Reeve and Brian Bourquard helped cover up Read's killing.

On Feb. 3, Reeve pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance in the second degree and was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 343 suspended for one year.

On Feb. 6, Bourquard pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance in the second degree, as well as unlawful disposal of human remains. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, with all suspended for a year.

Reeve, Bourquard, and Oscar Gonzales were all charged with murder following their arrests in August of 2022.

Although Gonzalez was in the vicinity of Read's killing, it is not believed that Gonzales had any involvement in the killing. Charges against Gonzales have been dismissed.

Read's body was discovered floating in Puget Sound on Jan. 15, 2006. Her head was found in the same area that March. Investigators thought her death was caused by a strike to the head with a metal baton.

New evidence and witness statements have led prosecutors to a different conclusion.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office believed at the time of the men's arrests that Read was killed in Kitsap County following an assault in King County. Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney Chad Enright said in a statement released Feb. 6 that investigators now have evidence to support that Read was injected with a deadly amount of drugs and that this injection took place in King County.

“New witness statements would indicate that both Brian Bourquard and Brandon Reeve assisted in covering up the murder but did not participate in injecting Ms. Read with the deadly amount of drugs that led to her death," said Enright.

Prosecutors believe that they have identified the person responsible for Read's death. That suspect died in 2016, and their name has not been released.