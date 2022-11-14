2 carjacking suspects flee from troopers in Thurston County

Lewis County Sheriff's deputies pursued a vehicle that was carjacked just after 12 p.m. into Thurston County.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two carjacking suspects led law enforcement on a pursuit through Lewis and Thurston counties Monday where shots were fired and police shot a suspect.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Lewis County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a vehicle that was carjacked just after 12 p.m. The suspects exited on northbound Interstate 5 near mile marker 88 in Thurston County when shots were fired. It is unclear how many shots were fired, officials said.

At least one of the two suspects was shot by police, according to officials.

The injuries to the suspects are unknown at this time.

Investigators said the suspects were in a black Subaru. Officials are searching the area around 17300 Old Highway 99 in Thurston County for the suspects, who fled on foot.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the police activity is causing traffic backups and delays on I-5 at milepost 88.36 near US 12 until further notice. The off-ramp to US 12 is partially blocked, WSDOT said.

Old Highway 99 is also closed between I-5 and State Route 507, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.