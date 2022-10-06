Two adults, one teen shot in Yakima at memorial celebration;

Two adults are in serious condition and one teenager is in critical but stable condition after a shooting in Yakima.

Three people were shot during a memorial celebration on Saturday in Yakima, police said.

Three people shot at memorial celebration for a person who died in a traffic collision this morning. 2 adults in serious condition, one 15 year old in critical but stable condition. Watch here for updates l pic.twitter.com/QcOMsh9RoR — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) June 12, 2022

Two adults are in serious condition and one teenager is in critical but stable condition. The location of the shooting could not be confirmed at this time.

No additional information was given on the victims or any potential suspects.