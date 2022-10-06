Two adults, one teen shot in Yakima at memorial celebration;

YAKIMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a suspect being charged in a Spanway shooting originally aired June 10, 2022.
Three people were shot during a memorial celebration on Saturday in Yakima, police said.
Two adults are in serious condition and one teenager is in critical but stable condition. The location of the shooting could not be confirmed at this time.
No additional information was given on the victims or any potential suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.