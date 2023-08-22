Robbery suspect arrested after Tukwila police station struck by gunfire

Tukwila PD didn't confirm the robbery suspect was the person responsible for hitting the station with the bullet.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUKWILA, Wash. — A robbery suspect is in custody after a gunshot struck the Tukwila Police Department just after midnight Tuesday.

Tukwila police say around 12:30 a.m., officers at the station heard a loud bang in the lobby and found a bullet hole and shattered glass.

After exiting the station, officers found a 21-year-old man assaulting two people at a bus stop in front of the station. Police say the suspect "appeared to be going through the victim’s pockets after assaulting them."

The suspect fled on foot after being contacted by officers, and eventually was taken into custody in front of a nearby business.