Man pleads guilting to shooting at federal officer in Des Moines, firearm charges

Francisco Luis Rodriguez pleaded guilty to shooting at a federal officer while he was attempting to evade arrest for the armed kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend.

DES MOINES, Wash. — A Tukwila man pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a federal officer and using a firearm in a crime of violence in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday.

On Oct. 27, 2021, agents with the U.S. Marshal Service Violent Offender Task Force were working to arrest Francisco Luis Rodriguez, 29, in connection to the armed kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend two weeks earlier, according to a plea agreement.

The task force found Rodriguez at a gas station in Des Moines. Officers blocked Rodriguez's car and identified themselves as police. Rodriguez jumped out of the car and fired one shot into the roof of the gas station. As he ran from police he was waving the gun around and pointing it at police and his head.

Rodriguez was running toward a nearby grocery store. Officers chased Rodriguez and fired shots to stop him before he reached the store. Rodriguez was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Per the plea agreement, the defense and federal prosecutors will both recommend 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.

Assault on a federal officer is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Use of a firearm in a crime of violence is punishable by a mandatory minimum seven years in prison and up to life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.