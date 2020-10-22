Who killed Olympia's Karen Bodine?

Carolyn Ossoria and Kim Shepard from the Scene of the Crime Podcast discuss the case, why it went cold, and the status of the newly rekindled investigation.

SEATTLE — The body of Karen Bodine was found the morning of Jan. 22, 2007 at a gravel pit adjacent to Littlerock Road Southwest. She was a loving mother and despite the case going officially cold, her daughter has never given up on her quest to bring her murderer to justice. New information has recently resurfaced that has reactivated the case. Evidence is being now being re-reviewed and interviews with be re-conducted.

Anyone with information about Karen Bodine's death, as well as the days leading up to it, is asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office 360-786-5500.

About Scene of The Crime Podcast: Scene of the Crime is a podcast hosted by Carolyn Ossorio and Kim Shepard. A nitty-gritty exposé of true crimes in the Pacific Northwest that features a combination of storytelling, reporting, and interviewing experts who were at the Scene of the Crime.