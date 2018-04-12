VANCOUVER, Wash. — Taylor Smith, the 18-year-old charged with reckless endangerment for pushing 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson off a 60-foot-bridge into the Lewis River last summer, waived the right to a speedy trial during a court appearance Tuesday.

The move allows more time for the attorneys to negotiate. The trial date is set for February 11, 2019.

Clark County prosecutors say Smith is the person captured on camera pushing Holgerson off the bridge on August 7. Holgerson was trying to work up the nerve when prosecutors say Smith gave her an unexpected push that could have killed her. Holgerson landed badly and ended up in the hospital with broken ribs, a punctured lung and other injuries.

The push was caught on video and quickly went viral. Exclusive Today show video shows the moments leading up to the infamous push.

Holgerson spoke to KGW after Tuesday's court appearance and accused Smith of violating a court order by showing up at places where Holgerson is. As part of the release conditions set by the court, Smith was ordered not to have any contact with the victim, according to Clark County deputy prosecutor Laurel Smith.

"She said she was going to take full responsibility," Holgerson said. "All she's been doing is lying and disobeying her probation. So I don't think she really even cares. I don't think the court cares."

Jordan Holgerson speaks to reporters after a court appearance on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (Photo: Tim Gordon, KGW)

