
Crime

Toddler shot, left at fire station in Tukwila, police say

The toddler was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the status of the toddler is unknown at this time.
Credit: KGW

TUKWILA, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after a toddler was reportedly shot and left at a fire station Friday morning, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Tukwila police said officers began to respond to the incident after a series of 911 calls from the Allentown neighborhood at around 9:30 a.m. They said a woman could be heard screaming over the phone during the 911 calls.

The toddler that had been shot was found at the Tukwila Fire Department Station 53. According to police, officers saw a vehicle fleeing from the fire station as they arrived.

Life-saving efforts began and the toddler was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the status of the toddler is unknown at this time.

The Tukwila Police Department's Major Crimes Unit detectives will be investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

