Tire slashings reported across multiple south Seattle neighborhoods

SEATTLE — Neighbors in south Seattle are tackling a tire-slashing spree.

They are working to figure out who is behind the crime that did damage spanning several blocks.

Surveillance footage shows someone slashing one tire after another. It happened between Sunday night and Monday morning.



"We see that he is walking past certain cars and going toward others,” said Emily Alhadeff.

Alhadeff says she was one of the unlucky ones.

"Three tires were slashed,” she said. “Around 9:30 on Sunday night, we noticed the tires had been losing air, we could still hear them hissing as we went outside so we knew that it had just happened recently. The first thing I did was alert the block watch."

"I saw some post on the neighborhood group about other people reporting a tire slasher,” said Mike Giarlo. “By the next morning, when we went to drive our kids to school, each car got about a block, and we realized that the tires were out of air."

Giarlo’s family had two cars targeted with four tires slashed. He soon realized the problem reached further than his street.

"I kept seeing the reports from all different neighborhoods, and I just wanted a handle on how far the slashings went,” said Giarlo.

He created a map where people could report if they were a victim too, and the tire slashing totals from Sunday night into Monday morning kept going up.



"It is probably somewhere north of a hundred,” he said.

Alhadeff says there have been comments shared online too.

"There's tons of people have come out saying 'Yes, down on Hampton Road, up on Mayflower, down on 41st and Henderson'. It is over a huge area,” she said.

Insurance covered the damage for Alhadeff, but she still had to pay the deductible.

"All said and done it was $643," she said.

Neighbors are now sharing what was caught on camera, and mapping the tire slashings with the hope that it will help.



"Once folks started contributing to it, I thought maybe this could be a tool for learning more about who did this and why, and hopefully identifying the person, so they don't do this again,” said Giarlo.

Seattle police say they received 11 reports of tire slashings. They are encouraging anyone who is a victim of this crime spree to contact police.

