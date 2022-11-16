'It was so quick': Victim recounts being carjacked at gunpoint in Thurston County

Prosecutor says one of suspects may be tied to an Oregon homicide.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry.

“What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”

Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two unknown men stole his truck from him at gunpoint late Monday morning on the Interstate 5 overpass in Grand Mound.

He didn’t put up a fight because of he just witnessed the men do.

“It was so quick, it was like, ‘Whoa, this guy has a gun. Whoa, he’s shooting. Whoa, he’s in my face,” said Jerry.

Jerry said he watched an unknown man shoot another driver before approaching his pickup. Jerry said he and a co-worker got out of the truck and the two men drove off with Brutus in the backseat.

Jerry said several officers fired at the truck as it drove east on Old Highway 99 toward Tenino.

“It wasn’t a warning shot,” said Jerry. “They lit the truck up.”

Thurston County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Cameron Simper said multiple officers from multiple agencies fired their weapons at the location of the carjacking and where the pursuit ended about four miles away.

Simper would not share details of what lead up to end of the chase. He did confirm one suspect was shot and killed by police. The other suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital.

Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer said the wounded suspect would be booked on criminal charges when he is released. Meyer said that suspect is believed to be tied to an unsolved homicide in Clackamas County, Oregon.

Brutus was seen running away from the pickup at the end of the pursuit. A neighbor found him and reunited him with Jerry.

"I'm just super-grateful he's OK and that we never got hurt," said Jerry.