OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash involving a teen.

Deputies said a 17-year-old high school student attempting to cross the crosswalk at Pacific Avenue SE and Steilacoom Road SE near Union Mill when they were hit by an oncoming car on Monday.

On surveillance video, the driver did not stop after the incident.

The girl who was hit suffered a broken leg.

Deputies are looking for a four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry or Toyota Corolla. The car appears to be an early 2000s model and is a brown metallic color.

The vehicle has different hubcaps on the back passenger wheel than on the rest of the car.

There may be damage to the front passenger end of the car.

If you have any information that could help the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, email Detective Tim English at tim.english@co.thurston.wa.us.