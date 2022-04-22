Thurston County corrections officer fired for soliciting sex from inmate's significant other

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County corrections deputy was fired for soliciting sex from the partner of an inmate at the Thurston County Jail.
On March 31, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) received a complaint from a woman who used the jail's visitation and messaging system to communicate with her significant other.
The woman said she was receiving emails soliciting sex from an encrypted email address, according to TCSO. The messages contained information only someone with access to the jail visitation and messaging system would know.
The woman gave TCSO detectives access to her email account, where they set up a time to meet with the suspect. The suspect arranged a meeting time and location to exchange money for sexual acts.
On April 21 around 7 p.m., detectives arrested the suspect after he arrived at the meeting location, a Days Inn in Lacey on the 8200 block of Quinault Drive.
The suspect was identified as a corrections deputy with TCSO who had been hired in December of 2021. The suspect was taken to Thurston County Jail where he was fired from his position and booked for computer trespassing in the first degree and patronizing a prostitute, according to TCSO.