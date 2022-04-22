Thurston County corrections officer fired for soliciting sex from inmate's significant other

The victim alleged she was getting emails soliciting sex that contained information only someone with access to the jail messaging system would know.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County corrections deputy was fired for soliciting sex from the partner of an inmate at the Thurston County Jail.

On March 31, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) received a complaint from a woman who used the jail's visitation and messaging system to communicate with her significant other.

The woman said she was receiving emails soliciting sex from an encrypted email address, according to TCSO. The messages contained information only someone with access to the jail visitation and messaging system would know.

The woman gave TCSO detectives access to her email account, where they set up a time to meet with the suspect. The suspect arranged a meeting time and location to exchange money for sexual acts.

On April 21 around 7 p.m., detectives arrested the suspect after he arrived at the meeting location, a Days Inn in Lacey on the 8200 block of Quinault Drive.