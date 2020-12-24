Online laptop sale leads to Kent carjacking and police chase

Police say that three suspects allegedly robbed and carjacked a woman after arranging to buy a laptop through the OfferUp app.

KENT, Wash. — Three suspects are in custody Wednesday, accused of robbing and carjacking a woman who had been selling a laptop online, said Kent Police Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner.

“This will be a traumatic experience, especially at the holidays. And that's unfortunate,” Kasner said.

According to Kasner, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the woman and her male friend met up with the suspects in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer in Kent.

The woman was supposed to be selling a laptop to the suspects she met through the app OfferUp.

“When they got there, information indicates that a suspect had presented a firearm at them and may have even fired around into the air,” Kasner said.

He says the suspects then took the victim’s car and sped off. Police caught up with the car and began a pursuit. The woman and her friend were not seriously hurt.

The pursuit went from Kent to Allman Ave SE and Snoqualmie Parkway in Snoqualmie — more than 20 miles away along State Route 18.

Video from King County Sheriff’s Guardian 1 helicopter shows police closing in on the three suspects after it lost control and crashed. One person is seen almost immediately getting out and laying on the ground.

“We were able to recover the laptop and give it back to the owners,” Kasner said.

Kasner says the victim in this case did the right things when selling or buying an item from strangers online – meeting in public and bringing a friend. But Kasner recommends people use places like police parking lots. He also said people should pay attention to how the person reacts.