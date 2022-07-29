Three people injured in drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park in Auburn

Two of the victims are in critical condition. One had to be airlifted to the hospital.

AUBURN, Wash. — Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park in Auburn, according to the Auburn Police Department (APD).

Two of the patients are in critical condition and one had to be airlifted from the scene. The other was taken to Harborview Medical Center by ambulance. Authorities previously said both patients had to be airlifted.

The third patient was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Witnesses said there were no issues at the park before the shooting started, according to APD.

Police did not have information about what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.