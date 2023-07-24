Three injured in shooting at Kirkland's Houghton Beach Park

Police said the suspects fled the park in vehicles after the triple shooting.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Police are investigating a shooting after three people were injured at Kirkland's Houghton Beach Park early Monday morning.

The Kirkland Police Department said in a tweet just after 2:15 a.m. that the three victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

Police said the suspects fled the park in vehicles after the shooting. There was no description of the suspect's vehicle as of Monday morning.

Officials said the public should expect traffic detours around the 5700-6000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard during the investigation.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.