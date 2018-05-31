Police arrested a third suspect tied to the disappearance of 15-year-old Lileana "Lily" Christopherson of Bonney Lake, who was reported missing May 9.

Police have not released the identity of the latest suspect. The department is still fielding several tips about Christopherson's whereabouts.

Police say the reward for information leading to Christopherson is now $5,000.

Over the weekend, an anonymous tip helped police arrest convicted sex offender Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, and Maria Counts, 29.

On Tuesday, Fitzpatrick and Counts were charged with kidnapping, rape of a child, promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, possession of child pornography, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Prosecutors allege Fitzpatrick took naked pictures of Christopherson and gave her drugs.

After Christopherson was reported missing, a friend told police she had been spending time with an adult she considered a friend. Detectives said they later determined that friend was Fitzpatrick.

Police have said it’s not clear if Christopherson went with Fitzpatrick on her own volition.

“It does not matter whether or not the victim willingly stepped into this world,” said Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist, “She is underage and any exploitation is a crime.”

WATCH: Lily's family pleads for her return

Christopherson’s mother, Lena Winters, said she’s trying not to think about the details released in her daughter’s case Tuesday. She just wants her daughter home safe.

Anyone with information about Christopherson’s disappearance is asked to call 911.

