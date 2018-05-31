Police arrested a third suspect tied to the disappearance of 15-year-old Lileana "Lily" Christopherson of Bonney Lake, who was reported missing May 9.

Police have not released the identity of the latest suspect. The department is still fielding several tips about Christopherson's whereabouts.

Police say the reward for information leading to Christopherson is now $5,000.

Over the weekend, an anonymous tip helped police arrest convicted sex offender Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, and Maria Counts, 29.

RELATED: 'Vigilantes' attack wrong man in search for missing Bonney Lake teen, police say

On Tuesday, Fitzpatrick and Counts were charged with kidnapping, rape of a child, promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, possession of child pornography, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Prosecutors allege Fitzpatrick took naked pictures of Christopherson and gave her drugs.

After Christopherson was reported missing, a friend told police she had been spending time with an adult she considered a friend. Detectives said they later determined that friend was Fitzpatrick.

Police have said it’s not clear if Christopherson went with Fitzpatrick on her own volition.

“It does not matter whether or not the victim willingly stepped into this world,” said Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist, “She is underage and any exploitation is a crime.”

WATCH: Lily's family pleads for her return

Christopherson’s mother, Lena Winters, said she’s trying not to think about the details released in her daughter’s case Tuesday. She just wants her daughter home safe.

Thursday, searchers canvassed Tenino, in Thurston County. According to court documents, Christopherson may have stayed in the area, and some of Lily's clothes were seen there.

Posters asking for information about missing 15 year old Lilly Christopherson.

KING

"We've got to get her face out there," said Tami McLaughlin. "People need to have recognition. They can't call in and say 'I've seen her,' if they don't know what she looks like."

The group hung stacks of posters with Lily's picture.

"Obviously, there's an urgency because she's not out there on her own now, she's been taken," said McLaughlin. "She's been hurt and we need to get her home."

Tammi McLaughlin hangs posters for missing Lily Christopherson.

KING

Damaris Kaufman is helping coordinate the search effort and a Facebook page dedicated to finding Lily. She said the group is being overwhelmed with tips and rumors. She asks that tips be directed to law enforcement and that people be wary of sharing unconfirmed information online.

"You've got to stop sharing that, because it confuses people," Kaufman said. "And it puts them on the wrong track."

"We know somebody knows something, so we're hoping to come forward and bring her home," she added.

Anyone with information about Christopherson’s disappearance is asked to call 911.

© 2018 KING