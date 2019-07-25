Three people who are suspected of breaking into several P.O. boxes and stealing mail from post offices in Auburn and Milton have been identified.

In a tweet Friday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service credited community tips and the work of investigators in helping make the identifications.

The break-ins, caught on surveillance video, happened on multiple occasions, starting in June. They struck twice on July 23 at the Auburn Main Post Office, according to the postal inspector.

"They know we’re out looking for them and they still returned," said John Wiegand, postal inspector.

One of the suspects even tore down reward posters with his image on them, according to the postal inspector.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects, identified in surveillance images as a woman and two men.

WATCH: Surveillance footage of P.O. box break-in

Victims are concerned the suspects may have obtained checks, bills, and bank statements, containing personal information. Identity theft is one of the primary motives for mail break-ins, the postal inspector said.

"I've got a lot of stuff to worry about in life and now I've got to worry about that," said Daryl Dessens, whose mail was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Postal Inspector Kuehn at (206) 748-5433 or the Inspection Service 24-hour line at (877) 876-2455.