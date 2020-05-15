King County sees rise in criminals wearing face masks

The King County Sheriff's Office says it is seeing more cases where thieves are wearing medical masks, such as a recent burglary near Auburn.

Surveillance video from last week caught the attention of the King County Sheriff's Office, and not just because they say it shows thieves ransacking an RV near Auburn.

"He turns to the side at one point. You get a better view of that mask," said Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Sgt. Abbott says it appears to be a surgical mask, and it is something deputies have seen more of recently.

"There's a burglary, that I can think of, and that person's wearing one of the N-95 style masks," Abbott said.

As more people are using masks to stop the spread of COVID-19, several law enforcement agencies around the country are reporting more incidents of criminals wearing them, too. One example occurred outside of Atlanta, where police warned of a robber targeting at least six banks while wearing a medical mask.

"The way that it is now, everybody has masks and the criminals are trying to take advantage of it in hopes that they won't be identified as quickly or identified at all," said Abbott.

When it comes to identifying the criminals, Abbott said, "It does add a little bit of extra work on there just because it can take a little bit of extra time."

But Abbott added that people can't hide their mannerisms, and detectives are still finding ways to catch the mask-wearing criminals. He does acknowledge it is a timely disguise as county leaders urge the public to wear face coverings.