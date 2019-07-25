The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for three people suspected of breaking into several P.O. boxes and stealing mail from post offices in Auburn and Milton.

One of the suspects even tore down reward posters with his image on them, according to the postal inspector.

The break-ins, caught on surveillance video, happened on multiple occasions, starting last month. The most recent happened on the evening of July 23 at the Auburn Main Post Office, according to the postal inspector.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects, identified in surveillance images as a woman and two men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Postal Inspector Kuehn at (206) 748-5433 or the Inspection Service 24-hour line at (877) 876-2455.