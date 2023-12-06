Thieves use stolen truck to ram into White Center store, steal ATM

The truck has been found, but the suspects are on the run.

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Surveillance video captured thieves using a stolen pickup truck to ram into a White Center store early Monday morning and drive off with an ATM.

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) was called at about 1:45 a.m. for a theft at the Shorewood Grocery store in White Center. According to surveillance video, two men hooked up a cable to the store's front door. The truck ripped the door open and the two men used the same cable to rip away the ATM. The wall and door were destroyed as the suspects fled with the ATM.

ATM THEFT AFTERMATH: Early morning ATM theft at Shorewood Grocery in White Center. Store owner’s friend says the truck was stolen per King County Sheriff’s Office. Driver and 2 men hooking up a cable to door, then ATM. Neighbors helped clean up. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/m3WWTQ7all — Farah Jadran (@FarahJadran) June 12, 2023

The KCSO said the truck used in the robbery was stolen. The vehicle was found early Monday morning, but the suspects are still on the run. The ATM has not been found, according to deputies. \

Some Good Samaritans helped patch the wall back up as officials search for the thieves. The White Center store owner was out of the country at the time of the theft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.