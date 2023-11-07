Thieves burglarize townhomes following fatal fire in Mountlake Terrace

After two women died and their neighbors were displaced, thieves preyed on the vulnerable townhomes.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Community members are rallying around a group of Snohomish County neighbors after a horrible fire was followed by one horrible act of inhumanity.

Two women died in a fire on Lakeview Drive in Mountlake Terrace on July 3. Days later, according to residents, thieves broke into multiple townhomes that had been damaged in the fire and took advantage of their vulnerability.

Neighbors like Erica Farnsworth are heartbroken for Pam O'Hara, who previously told KING 5, "What kills me is I was home all day long, I left for 45 minutes, I come back and everything’s gone.” O'Hara's mother and sister died in the fire.

"Pam is one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.," Farnsworth said.

Over the weekend, to make matters worse, the grieving neighbors who have been displaced said their townhomes were ransacked.

"All the clothes were just on the floor and walked on," Farnsworth said. "I mean, it’s just violating after violating. They broke in. It’s without water or electricity, it’s pitch black. The cops said they were probably in here for hours, just Googling items to see if they’re valuable.”

That included items sentimental to her.

"Like my childhood toys," Farnsworth said. "I don’t know why anyone would want that.”

The same goes for owners of other units.

"I know one of my neighbors is really hurting because, ya know, whatever she had left was just treated like garbage," Farnsworth said.

KING 5 once again asked a South County Fire spokesperson about the cause of the fire.

Shawneri Guzman, a public information officer with South County Fire, said, "No update today but expect one soon."

"We’re just waiting and wondering, do we set up long-term housing?” Farnsworth said. "No answers, but maybe they’re doing things we don’t know about... I don’t want to point the finger at anyone 'cause I just, I just want to get Pam some answers.”

Farnsworth acknowledged this is not nearly as devastating as the loss of life, but said she wishes people would not prey on the vulnerable, especially because this is an investigation scene.