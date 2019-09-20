TACOMA, Wash. — A marijuana store in Tacoma is back open after thieves broke down the front door using a car.

High Society shared security video of two suspects ramming the front door of the store around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, shattering the doors before running inside. They appear to fill garbage bags with various products before leaving.

“They didn’t touch the register right here, or really touch anything else,” said High Society employee Fabiola Foto.

Foto said a couple of hundred dollars of merchandise was stolen. Store owners estimate it will cost a couple thousand dollars to repair the door, which was already fixed by Thursday night.

The store was open for business Thursday, as Tacoma police investigate.

“It was a weird thing to walk into first thing in the morning,” said Foto. “I showed up, and this was going on, and it definitely makes you feel a little uncomfortable, a little wary. But you know we’re in a great community, and we’re still going, business as usual.”

Although the break-in was caught on camera, Foto said faces and license plates were not identifiable.

Tacoma police have not discussed any suspects.

