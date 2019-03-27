LONGVIEW, Wash. — The body of a Longview man, father of six and grandfather to 11, was dumped into a mine shaft in Nevada after he was murdered, according to the Nye County sheriff's office.

A son-in-law who fled to Texas, 46-year-old Jeremy Burch, has been arrested for the murder of 62-year-old James Remster.

The worst has now come true for his family, who reported him missing last December and knew something was amiss for the beloved patriarch.

“That was my daddy. That was my hero,” said his daughter Christina Walker.

The family is still trying to come to terms with the devastating news. They are now working to bring his remains home to get the closure they need as they remember who he was.

“He loved motorcycles, loved fishing, loved us kids,” said Faye Knighten, another one of James Remster’s daughters.

His ex-wife Donna Jones said simply, “he was an amazing father, amazing grandpa.”

Remster was always reachable by phone or by Facebook, so when his family could not get a hold of him in early December, they knew almost immediately something was not right.

“I called him and his phone was disconnected,” Knighten said. "That wasn't like my dad."

Remster had been living in Tonopah, Nevada with his oldest daughter and Burch, his son-in-law.

Knighten said she reached out to Burch about her dad, but was not satisfied with his answer. So she filed the official missing person report Dec. 19.

“He acted like nothing, he didn't even blink an eye, he didn't care that he was missing, he told us that he went back to Tennessee, and went about his business like it was nothing,” Knighten said.

“I'm angry,” Knighten said. “We trusted them to take care of him.”

Nye County, Nevada deputies went to the Burch home, where he told them that Remster had caught a bus for Tennessee on Dec. 3, said sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Adam Tippetts.

On Dec. 21, police learned that Burch and his wife "hastily left Tonopah and traveled to Amarillo, Texas."

In January, detectives asked for the public's help on the case.

Tipsters came forward with information that Burch allegedly killed Remster and threw him in a mine shaft. Burch also went to a bank and withdrew money from Remster's account, and took his ID and food stamp card, Tippetts said.

The investigation also led police to the mine shaft where they found Remster's body and bloody clothing.

Burch was arrested in Amarillo, Texas on March 17. He was accused of open murder, burglary, obtaining money under false pretense, use of credit card without consent and destroying evidence.

When they found out what happened, Remster's family was devastated.

“My heart--I had a break down,” Knighten said. “Having to describe your dad and them saying he was in a mine shaft, you can't describe it. It took everything out of me.”

The body James Remster, 62, of Longview was dumped into a mine shaft in Nevada after he was murdered, according to the Nye County sheriff's office.

Remster’s family is now raising money to bring his body back to Longview so they can hold a memorial and put him to rest.

“He wants to be buried next to his mom and dad, which, since this was all unexpected, we can't afford it, he was in Nevada. We'd like to bring him home,” Walker said.

The family still doesn't know why this happened, so they said they really will not have closure until details come out at Burch’s trial.

If you want to help the family attend the trial and bring Remster's body back to Longview, you can donate to this GoFundMe account.

Ex-wife Jones said, "We didn't see it coming and now we're here, and we just want to get their dad home.”