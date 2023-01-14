16, 17-year-old injured in possible drive-by shooting in Mount Vernon

Two teen girls, 16 and 17, were transported to the Skagit Valley Hospital for gunshot wounds.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a reported drive-by shooting in a parking lot Friday night.

Mount Vernon police were called to the 2600 block of E. Division Street, in the Haggen Food & Pharmacy parking lot, just after 11 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a possible drive-by shooting.

According to police, the person who made the 911 call told them there were at least two people injured in the shooting. Police learned through the investigation that a vehicle with numerous people inside was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. Police said the shooting occurred following an altercation between two groups.

Two teen girls, 16 and 17, were transported to the Skagit Valley Hospital for gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old’s condition is reported as stable and the 17-year-old was treated and later released by the hospital.

Mount Vernon police believe this was an isolated incident and said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.