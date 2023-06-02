4 of 7 teens who escaped juvenile detention center in Snoqualmie charged as adults

A total of seven teenagers escaped the detention facility on May 28.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Four of the seven teens who escaped Echo Glen Children's Center in Snoqualmie the night of May 27 were charged with multiple felonies as adults on Friday, June 2.

Jessy James Lee Krikorian, Jr., 16, Timothy G. Hernandez-Ebanks, 17, Jaiquan J. Burnett, 16, and Ramon Pedro Chavez Jr., 16, were charged in adult court due to their age and conviction history. All four were charged with first-degree robbery, escape in the first degree and theft of a motor vehicle. Hernandez-Ebanks and Burnett were also charged with unlawful imprisonment.

The other three were charged in juvenile court - two did not have the criminal history to be eligible for adult court and the other was too young. All three were charged with the crimes listed above.

Echo Glen is a medium-maximum security facility run by the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Prior to their escape on May 27, the teens are seen in surveillance video "clearly interacting with each other" as they planned their escape, according to probable cause documents. Recordings "make it apparent" that the inmates "successfully manipulated" two staff members, who are seen "casually interacting with the inmates," which included hugging several of them.

Around 11 p.m., the remaining staff member, a 36-year-old security guard, in the facility can be seen walking down a hallway where three cells and a bathroom are located. Burnett and another teen are hiding inside the bathroom. The staff member is not seen wearing her radio or distress beacon, according to probable cause documents. As the staff member reaches the end of the hallway, Burnett and the other teen assault her.

Burnett then interacts with the cell release computer.

Burnett and three of the teens eventually drag the staff member into one of the cells, forcing her inside and locking it, according to probable cause documents.

The teens take the staff member's car keys and cellphone and leave.

The staff member was locked inside of the cell for more than an hour until another member found her during a building check.

Three of the teens who escaped were apprehended in Burien May 28.

Law enforcement took the other four into custody on May 29 in Clark County.