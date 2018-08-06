Two teenage boys were arrested for starting a fire at the Lake Stevens Boys and Girls club last month.

The Lake Stevens Police Department says the 13 and 16-year-olds were booked into the Denny Juvenile Justice Center. The 16-year-old confessed and told police they lit the toilet paper in a Porta Potty on fire.

Firefighters said the fire started in a Porta Potty at the back of the building and spread to a storage area that was holding baseball gear.

The building was not occupied at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

Actor Chris Pratt, who grew up in Lake Stevens, raised $500,000 in 2016 to build the Dan Pratt Memorial Teen Center in honor of his father. The teen center is an addition to the Boys and Girls Club and was not impacted by the fire.

A $10,000 reward was offered for information learning to an arrest.

