18-year-old wanted for alleged involvement in killing of missing Port Orchard teen

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office issued the warrant for Eli Gregory for first-degree murder of Tyrone Sero.

Editor's note: The above video about Tyrone Sero's death previously aired on KING 5 on Oct. 22, 2021.

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- A felony arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect allegedly involved in the murder of a missing 19-year-old in Port Orchard.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office issued the warrant for Eli Gregory for the first-degree murder of Tyrone Sero. Gregory should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who has information about his location should call 911, according to the sheriff's office.

Two others have been arrested, including a 19-year-old from Gig Harbor, who admitted to killing Sero, and a 20-year-old South Kitsap man who was arrested for first-degree murder in connection to the investigation.

On Oct. 19, Sero told a friend that the 19-year-old suspect contacted him on Snapchat asking to buy marijuana, according to probable cause documents.

The pair eventually agreed to meet at the Kitsap Community Resource building in Port Orchard. Sero arrived in a car with a different friend, and the 19-year-old suspect got there in a silver Toyota 4Runner with at least one other friend, according to probable cause documents.

Sero was last seen on surveillance video getting into an SUV the morning of Oct. 20.

Detectives began investigating Sero’s disappearance after a missing person’s report was filed with the Port Orchard Police Department on Oct. 20, which alerted the sheriff's office. Sero was entered into national and statewide databases as a missing person, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said human remains were found in relation to the investigation. The remains were turned over to the Kitsap County Coroner's Office to be identified.